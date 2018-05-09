Articles Filter

Red7 preps for nearshore action

New multi-purpose jack-up barge to be delivered in the summer   

Red7 preps for nearshore action image 09/05/2018

Red7Marine expects to take delivery in the summer of a new jack-up barge for nearshore work, including in the renewables sector.

The Eurojack 3620 is a multi-purpose monohull barge with a maximum deck load of 550 tonnes and will have a leg length of 48 metres. 

The barge has been built and is currently being painted in Poland, before travelling to the Netherlands for final fit-out, including jacking legs and hydraulic systems.

Red7Marine chief executive Nick Offord said: “We are looking to grow our range of barges in 2018-2019 and the addition of the Eurojack 3620 to our fleet will help us do this.”

Image: Red7Marine

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.