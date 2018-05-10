Ecotecnia blade snaps in France
Incident took place at Holding Dio Energie's 11.69MW Dio-et-Valquieres project
Holding Dio Energie is investigating why a blade on an Ecotecnia Eco74 turbine snapped during a storm at its 11.69MW Dio-et-Valquieres wind farm in France.
The machine is part of a seven-turbine project located in the southern region of Hérault.
A company spokeswoman said: “We have immediately cordoned off the wind farm and are now looking into the incident's exact causes.
“The storm was strong enough to bring down a stone cross not far away.”
Holding Dio Energie is hoping to replace the blade and put the project back online in a few weeks.
The wind farm was commissioned in 2006. Maintenance services are being provided by GE.
Image: Pixabay