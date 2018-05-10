DNV GL blesses Acciona battery

DNV GL has certified a grid-scale energy storage project developed by Acciona Energia.

The prototype certificate was awarded to a 1.7MW battery system linked to the Barasoain wind farm in Navarra, northern Spain.

29 May 2017 Acciona said the storage system comprises two Samsung SDI lithium-ion batteries with capacity of 1MW and 0.7MW connected to a 3MW Nordex AW116/300 turbine.

Barasoain features five AW116/300 machines and has been operational since 2013, the company said.

The storage system is managed by control software developed in-house by Acciona and is monitored in real time by the company’s renewable energies control centre.

Acciona said the project is the first to undergo system-level certification, which was carried out in line with the Gridstor recommended practice.

DNV GL executive vice president for renewables certification Kim Mork said: “The market for grid-scale energy storage systems is relatively unexplored but we see rapid developments.

“Certifying new systems like Acciona’s grid-scale storage plant demonstrates that pioneering projects like this are meeting the required safety, performance and reliability standards and providing the industry with confidence in the quality of emerging new technologies.”

Acciona Energy USA Global chief executive Rafael Esteban said: “Adding the energy storage plant to Barasoain will improve the quality of energy sent to the grid, allow us to explore other applications for balancing supply and demand and create a path for commercial storage solutions in our wind power projects.”

Image: Acciona