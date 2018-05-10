Eon issues commands from Texas

Energy giant Eon has completed a new renewables operations centre in Texas to manage its 3.6GW North American portfolio of wind, solar and battery storage projects.

The facility in Austin also has the capacity to manage a further 2.9GW for other owners.

Services provided by the centre include remote power and voltage management, power scheduling and dispatch, as well as offtake arrangements under various contracts.

Eon chief operating officer for North America Silvia Ortin said: "We've invested more than $7bn across North America over the last 10 years, going from a single west Texas wind farm to managing 46 separate resources.

"We can now offer that expertise as an owner-operator to others in the industry and provide them with access to the same systems and complete asset management services."

