Wire joy for Hohe See platform

UK electrical engineering company EDS HV Group has completed installation, termination and testing of the platform cabling for EnBW's 497MW Hohe See offshore wind farm in the German North Sea.

EDS, part of marine services company James Fisher and Sons, carried out the work for Chinese cable manufacturer Zhongtian Technology Submarine Cable Company (ZTT).

Related Stories The installation included six 155-kV cable circuits plus three shunt reactor neutral connections, EDS said.

EDS principal engineer Luke Bishop said: “We are proud to have successfully completed our onshore scope of work on this important project.

"This is EDS’ first contract with ZTT and I am pleased to say that the two teams worked seamlessly together. We were very pleased to share our expertise and experience to help move the project forwards.”

Full commissioning of Hohe See, which will feature 71 Siemens Gamesa 7.0-154 turbines, is set for 2019.

Image: EDS HV Group