RES co-founder joins Zephir

Zephir Lidar has appointed former RES co-founder and chief technical officer Mike Anderson to its board, with immediate effect.

Anderson's appointment is part of strategic growth plans for the company, Zephir said.

Zephir Lidar managing director Ian Locker said: “We have a significant opportunity to capitalise upon something we have created over the past 15 years. Mike is absolutely the right person to help us to do that – the wealth of experience, the passion and the individual.”

Anderson (pictured) said: “I have admired the professionalism and approach of Zephir Lidar and it is a great pleasure to join the board to help the business to further develop this technology in the wind energy industry.”

