Fresh wind blows in Thailand

Thai developer Gunkul Engineering has started commercial operations at the 67.5MW Sarahnlom wind farm in Thailand.

The 33-turbine project, which is located on the border of the Nakhon Ratchasima and Lopburi provinces, is a mix of Siemens Gamesa 2MW and 2.1MW G114 machines with tip heights of 210 metres.

It is expected to generate approximately 174.5 gigawatt-hours of electricity a year.

Mott MacDonald carried out technical due diligence during the project’s financing stage for Siam Commercial Bank, which provided a loan for the wind farm.

The scope of the work included reviewing the project’s participants, construction and operational plans, design, energy yield, schedule and contractual arrangements, as well as undertaking site suitability reports and environmental and social plans.

The consultancy also monitored construction and will now monitor operations in an ongoing role throughout the loan period.

Mott MacDonald project manager Rahul Kohli said: “We have worked for Siam Commercial Bank on a number of wind projects in Thailand. This experience proved significantly useful when alleviating any of their concerns about the country-specific challenges that would be faced on the scheme.”

