Deepwater eyes Brooklyn base

US developer Deepwater Wind is considering setting up an offshore wind hub in Brooklyn for its 90MW South Fork project off the coast of New York and future developments, according to the New York City Economic Development Corp (NYCEDC).

NYCEDC, a not-for-profit organisation that promotes economic growth across New York City's five boroughs, said Deepwater wind is a prospective tenant at the South Brooklyn Marine Terminal.

The terminal is to be redeveloped with the aim to turn it into a major shipping hub creating 250 jobs in the near term, NYCEDC said.

Southwest Brooklyn Industrial Development Corp executive director Ben Margolis said: “Establishing a home for the emerging offshore wind industry on our working waterfront is a once-in-a-generation opportunity.”

Construction of South Fork is scheduled to start next year, with commercial operations expected to kick off in 2022.

Deepwater Wind secured a 20-year power purchase agreement with the Long Island Power Authority in January last year for electricity from wind farm.

Image: South Brooklyn Marine Terminal (NYCEDC)