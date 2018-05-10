Clean power sales boost EDF 

EDF Energies Nouvelles sales increased almost 15% in the first three months of 2018 to €379m, up from €306m in the same period of last year.

The commissioning of wind and solar projects in 2017, the acquisition of renewables outfit Futuren and improved wind conditions in Europe were the main reasons for the increase, the company said.

Total installed capacity at EDF EN stood at 7.9GW at the end of the quarter, up 25% on last year.

Output in the period also increased 25% to 0.8 terrawatt-hours. EDF EN said it has a further 1.7GW of renewables projects under construction.

Total renewables sales, which also include EDF Group's hydropower assets, were €1.3bn in the quarter.

Overall sales at EDF Group were just under €20.5bn in the first three months of 2018, up 3.7% on the €19.71bn posted in 2017.

