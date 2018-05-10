Articles Filter

EDPR inks Illinois wind double

Two PPAs secured totalling 150MW for power from the Broadlands project

EDPR inks Illinois wind double image 10/05/2018

EDP Renewables North America has secured two power purchase agreements to sell electricity totalling 150MW from the Broadlands wind farm in Illinois. 

One deal will see the Wabash Valley Power Association buy 100MW from EDPR under a 20-year deal, with Commercial & Industrial securing 50MW over 15 years for the other contract. 

Broadlands is expected to come online next year, EDPR said.

EDP Renewables chief executive Joao Manso Neto said: “These PPAs enable us to guarantee clean energy, while the companies obtain stable market prices.” 

Image: EPDR

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.