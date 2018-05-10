EDPR inks Illinois wind double

EDP Renewables North America has secured two power purchase agreements to sell electricity totalling 150MW from the Broadlands wind farm in Illinois.

One deal will see the Wabash Valley Power Association buy 100MW from EDPR under a 20-year deal, with Commercial & Industrial securing 50MW over 15 years for the other contract.

Broadlands is expected to come online next year, EDPR said.

EDP Renewables chief executive Joao Manso Neto said: “These PPAs enable us to guarantee clean energy, while the companies obtain stable market prices.”

Image: EPDR