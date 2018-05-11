Green output boosts Acciona

Acciona increased both revenue and earnings from its energy division in the first quarter of 2018, compared with 2017, on the back of higher electricity production.

Revenue grew 12% to €519m, while EBITDA rose 5.7% to €220m in the period, the company said in its latest results.

06 Nov 2017 Generation increased in Spain by 14%, with international production expanding by 16.5%. Overall, output between January and the end of March was 5301 gigawatt-hours, 15% higher than last year, Acciona said.

Total installed capacity was over 7.6GW at the end of March boosted by the addition of 168MW of wind power in Mexico, 27MW in India, 51MW in Australia and 38MW in Canada over the last 12 months.

Overall, Acciona reported revenue of €1.68bn in the first three months of the year, up almost 3% on the €1.63bn posted in the same period of 2017.

EBITDA rose 6.4% to €320m from €301m, with net profit rising 2.9% to €61m from €60m.

