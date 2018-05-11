Enel expands Mexico footprint

Enel Green Power is to add 107MW of renewables capacity in Mexico, after agreeing expansion plans with regulators for the 754MW Villanueva and 238MW Don Jose solar parks and 93MW Salitrillos wind farm.

The deal with the country’s Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) would expand capacity by about 10% at the three projects, which are all currently under construction.

23 Nov 2017 Total capacity at Villanueva, which is located in the state of Tamaulipas, will rise to 828MW, with Don Jose rising to 260MW and Salitrillos to about 103MW.

Villanueva and Don Jose will enter into operation in the second half of 2018, with Salitrillos, which is located in Tamaulipas, following in the first half of 2019.

Enel said it will invest about $97m in total to boost the capacities – $64m for Villanueva, $21m for Don Jose, which is located in Guanajuato, and $12m at Salitrillos.

The expansions are the result of options in the projects' energy sales contracts awarded in Mexico’s first two long-term energy auctions, Enel said.

All three projects have contracts with CFE for electricity sales over 15 years and clean energy certificates for 20 years.

Enel Green Power Central America and Mexico country manager Paolo Romanacci said: “The expansion of three of Enel Green Power Mexico’s plants confirms our leadership in the country’s renewable energy sector, as we are the first and so far the only company that has signed this type of agreement.”

Image: Enel