UK swells hydrogen coffers

The UK government has announced £20m funding to boost businesses working in the country's hydrogen industry.

Energy and Clean Growth Minister Claire Perry made the announcement during a visit to Swindon’s hydrogen hub today.

This will be achieved through two phases. The first stage will develop several hydrogen process engineering designs, alongside a supply and production plan detailing development steps.

The second, development phase, will aim to demonstrate key components or further develop the design of the new hydrogen production process.

Perry said: “Clean, green and safe, hydrogen has an exciting role to play powering the UK but needs to be cheaper and more widely available to live up to its potential.

“Today’s £20m funding boost, part of our modern Industrial Strategy, will help to address these challenges so that we can sustain the exciting momentum building in our low carbon hydrogen economy, creating high-value jobs up and down the country.”

