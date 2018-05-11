Morlais tidal seeks surveyors

Anglesey development company Menter Mon has issued a marine ecological survey tender for the proposed 180MW Morlais Demonstration Zone for tidal projects in north Wales.

The winning bidder will undertake sub-tidal and intertidal surveys in support of the project due to be operational by December 2022.

Bids for the tender are due by 25 May and the contract is scheduled to be awarded on 11 June.

Menter Mon aims to submit a planning application to Welsh ministers in July 2019 for the project off Holyhead with full consent expected between December 2020 and June 2021.

Nova Innovation, Tocardo, Naval Energies, Instream Energy Systems, Tidal Stream, Verdant Power and Aquantis are the current berthholders at the scheme.

The project was awarded a £4.2m of European Regional Development Fund grant by the Welsh European Funding Office last year for consenting.

Image: South Stack, Anglesey (Visit Wales)