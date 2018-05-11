EDF eyes Chile PV push

A joint venture between EDF Group and Chilean electricity company AME is planning to develop further renewable energy capacity in Chile.

The announcement follows the JV's acquisition of 750MW of gas-fired generation in the South American country from AES Gener that EDF and AME will use to compensate for fluctuations in wind and solar output.

EDF Group executive vice-president in charge of the international division Marianne Laigneau said: “With this acquisition, the EDF Group is consolidating its position in Chile and is acquiring flexible assets in order to deliver on the expansion of its solar business, which it has already embarked upon with its partner AME.”

The JV already owns and operates the 115MW Santiago solar project in Chile.

