CWP maps 400MW onshore giant

Community Windpower is in the early stages of planning for a 406MW onshore wind farm in south-west Scotland.

The developer has kicked off scoping with the Scottish government for the Sanquhar 2 project in Dumfries and Galloway and East Ayrshire.

23 Nov 2017 The project will feature up to 58 turbines of 7MW each and extend the operational 32.4MW Sanquhar scheme.

Turbines will feature tip heights of 200 to 225 metres.

CWP is developing a next-generation of mega-windfarms in Scotland including the 300MW Cliffhope in the Borders, the 343MW Faw Side in Dumfries and Galloway.

Image: Windhoist installing the first 32.4MW phase at Sanquhar (Windhoist)