WPD safe hands for German wind 

German company WPD Windmanager has taken over commercial management of the 9MW Bramstedt wind farm in Lower Saxony from Munich outfit Goodyields Capital.

Windmanager took over responsibility for accounting, budgeting and reporting services on 1 April.

The wind farm, which has been operational since 2007, features six 1.5MW Fuhrlander MD77 turbines.

Goodyields Capital executive Christian Auer said: “Based on the demonstrated experience and the commercial attractiveness we were pleased to award the commercial management of our wind farm Bramstedt to WPD Windmanager.”

Auer added that the deal is the foundation for further collaboration.

