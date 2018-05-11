SSE talks Shetland link

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) has invited renewable energy developers to a meeting on Shetland to discuss and seek input on its proposed transmission reinforcement plans from the island to the UK mainland.

The town hall meeting, which will be held on 23 May in Lerwick, will provide an update on the proposed connection and the process for securing regulatory approval from Ofgem.

SSEN’s HVDC subsea transmission link would enable renewables developers the opportunity to connect to the UK market.

The company said it is currently analysing the link's economics based on a range of generation profiles.

More details will be available in SSEN’s so-called 'Needs Case' to Ofgem, which is part of the regulatory approval process and is expected to be submitted in the autumn.

SSEN project manager for the Shetland link Daryn Lucas said: “We look forward to engaging with and seeking input from local developers and wider stakeholders as we progress with our proposed transmission reinforcement plans on Shetland.

“SSEN remains fully committed to taking forward proposals to provide a transmission connection, subject to developer commitment, regulatory approval and planning consent.”

