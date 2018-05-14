Articles Filter

OWC joins Triton flock

Consultancy takes on project management at 860MW CfD-backed wind farm

OWC joins Triton flock image 14/05/2018

Offshore Wind Consultants is to provide project management services for Innogy’s 860MW Triton Knoll wind farm off east England.

The consultancy will carry out the work from its London office. Contract value has not been disclosed.

Related Stories

OWC managing director Ian Bonnon said the deal continues a “longstanding” relationship with the German developer after collaborations on other offshore wind projects.

The Contracts for Difference-backed Triton Knoll off Lincolnshire will feature MHI Vestas 9.5MW turbines and is due to notch first power in 2021.

Image: MHI Vestas 

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.