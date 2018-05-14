OWC joins Triton flock

Offshore Wind Consultants is to provide project management services for Innogy’s 860MW Triton Knoll wind farm off east England.

The consultancy will carry out the work from its London office. Contract value has not been disclosed.

24 Oct 2017 OWC managing director Ian Bonnon said the deal continues a “longstanding” relationship with the German developer after collaborations on other offshore wind projects.

The Contracts for Difference-backed Triton Knoll off Lincolnshire will feature MHI Vestas 9.5MW turbines and is due to notch first power in 2021.

Image: MHI Vestas