China breakthrough for LOC

UK-headquartered consultancy LOC Renewables is to carry out a marine warranty services for the 250MW second phase of the Pinghai Bay offshore wind farm near Putian in the Fujian province of China.

The work, which will be carried out on behalf of Haixia Goldenbridge Insurance, will be the first time marine warranty services have been provided to the Chinese offshore wind market, said LOC.

The agreement will see the company deliver audit and risk-consultancy services for the project until the end of 2018.

LOC China managing director Ke Wan said: “As offshore wind technology continues to proliferate across Asia, successful knowledge transfer based on best practices and lessons learned in the established offshore wind markets becomes ever more important.”

Haixia Goldenbridge business director Fan Ming said: “At 250MW, phase two of the Pinghai Bay wind farm represents a significant expansion on phase one, and we wanted to ensure that it met the highest technical and risk mitigation standards.”

Image: reNEWS