Hats off to Vestas in Panama

Vestas is to supply turbines to the 66MW Toabre wind farm in Panama.

The Danish manufacturer will deliver 20 V117 machines to the project, which will be built by Spanish outfit Elecnor under an EPC contract.

Elecnor will construct and commission the $150m project, including two substations and a 230kV transmission line to connect to the national grid in the Central American country.

Construction of Toabre, which is located in the municipalities of Penonome and Anton, is expected to take 22 months, Elecnor said.

Toabre is 70% owned by Panamanian outfit Recursos Eolicos, with the remaining 30% with Spanish company Audax Renovables.

