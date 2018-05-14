Lekela crowns new finance chief

African renewables developer Lekela has appointed Michael Parsons as chief financial officer.

Parsons (pictured), who was previously director of finance for African power company Globeleq, will serve on the Lekela executive committee and act as a director on subsidiary boards throughout the group, which specialises in utility-scale wind and solar projects across the continent.

Parsons said: “The opportunities for the continent’s renewable sector are huge and I am pleased to join to team at an exciting time for Lekela, as several projects move towards financial close.”

Lekela is a joint venture between Actis and Mainstream Renewable Power.

Image: Lekela