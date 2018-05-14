Articles Filter

Danes all ears on test site prices

Consultation open on proposed increases at Osterild and Hovsore centres

The Danish Energy Agency (DEA) is consulting on proposed price increases for electricity generated at the Osterild and Hovsore wind turbine test centres in Denmark.

Interested parties have until 8 June to respond to the consultation on the proposed executive order.

The order is expected to come into force on 1 July, DEA said.

It is based on Bill L90, which includes rules for the provision of price increases, special arrangements for pilot turbines, land-use arrangements and an extension of a value added tax scheme.

Image: Vestas turbine at Hovsore test site (Vestas)

