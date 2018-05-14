UK muscle supports EA1

UK company Specialist Marine Consultants (SMC) has been awarded a contract to provide client representatives to ScottishPower Renewables for work on the developer's 714MW East Anglia 1 offshore wind farm off the east coast of England.

The contract follows the establishment of an SMC office within the OrbisEnergy centre in Lowestoft and relates to the installation of scour protection, piles, jackets and cables, as well as grouting operations and wind turbine generator package works.

The East Anglia 1 project aims to support local employment opportunities and at least 50% of ScottishPower Renewables' £2.5bn investment in the project will be spent in the UK, said SMC.

“We are delighted to build upon our relationship with ScottishPower Renewables, as well as to grow our footprint within the region of East Anglia," said SMC operations director Dean Coates.

"This, along with the opening of our base in Lowestoft, further strengthens our commitment to supporting the industry within the region and we hope to see continued growth along with our partners and clients," he added.

Meanwhile, CPower Energy is to supply commissioning engineers during construction of East Anglia 1.

The UK outfit will provide commissioning managers and engineers, as well as technicians for the offshore and onshore substations, turbines, logistics and supervisory control and data acquisition.

CPower said the work is expected to start in the next few weeks.

CPower Energy managing director Peter Jorgensen said: “Our team is extremely highly skilled and has a deep understanding of the UK wind sector and of commissioning similar high-profile, complex and large scale offshore wind projects.

“We are looking forward to bringing this extensive expertise to East Anglia One to support the project.”

EA1 will feature 102 Siemens Gamesa 7MW turbines and is due online in 2020.

Image: CPower Energy