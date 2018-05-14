Anesco signals UK battery charge

UK developer Anesco plans to add 380MW to its battery storage capacity over the next three years.

The Reading-based company said its current order book means it is on track to quadruple its battery portfolio by 2020.

Anesco currently has 29 operational sites comprising 76 individual battery units, providing combined capacity of 87MW.

The company said several projects are under construction, including a 50MW installation in Hampshire in England due for completion later this year.

Anesco executive chairman Steve Shine said: “We have long recognised the potential and importance of battery storage for the UK’s energy mix and have invested heavily in making sure it is a commercially viable option for investors and commercial organisations alike.

“We have not only focused on making the technology a commercially viable proposition but have invested in research and development which looks towards the evolution of the sector."

The company opened the UK’s first subsidy-free solar farm at Clayhill, Bedfordshire (pictured), in September 2017.

Anesco’s solar farm portfolio now exceeds 101 sites while its O&M service, AnescoMeter, is monitoring over 21,500 sites, the company said.

Image: five utility-scale battery storage units at Anesco’s subsidy-free Clayhill site (Anesco)