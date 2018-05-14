Acta Auriga starts Bard 1 duty

Acta Marine’s newbuild vessel Auriga has started a charter for Ocean Breeze Energy to provide logistical support for maintenance activities at the 400MW Bard 1 offshore wind farm in the German North Sea.

The operator has chartered the 93.4-metre walk-to-work construction support vessel for two years.

The Ulstein SX195 ship features an SMST motion-compensated gangway and 3D crane, along with hotel facilities to accommodate up to 120 people.

Ocean Breeze Energy expects Acta Auriga to increase the productivity of offshore personnel by around 25% “because it will enable our teams to operate in a much more flexible manner with even shorter waiting times than before”, said managing director for technology Jean Huby.

