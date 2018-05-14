French soak in Portugal sun

French outfit Reden Solar has acquired several unnamed photovoltaic plants in Portugal with a total capacity of 50MW from undisclosed developers.

The company said it plans to develop the unspecified projects "in the coming years".

Portugal was chosen for development "due to favorable economic prospects and the country's strong commitment to renewable energies", it added.

Reden Solar president Thierry Carcel said: "This transaction marks a key milestone in the deployment of the new strategy launched by our group a year ago with the arrival of two new key shareholders, Infravia and Eurazeo Patrimoine.

"Our objective is to invest to develop our activities in France and around the world by fully exploiting the group's potential."

Image: MorgueFile