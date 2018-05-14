Kyocera adds shine in Japan

Kyocera Corp and Tokyo Century Corp have completed a 29.2MW solar farm in Japan.

The project, which is located at Yonago City in Tottori prefecture, covers 1.2 square kilometres of land.

Related Stories Kyocera floats Japanese PV

27 Mar 2018

Kyocera on footy kit duty

22 Jan 2014 It comprises 108,504 Kyocera 270 watt solar modules that will generate 36,080 megawatt-hours a year of electricity for local utility Chugoku Electric Power.

Construction started in September 2015 and was carried out by Tess Engineering. Kyocera will maintain the facility.

Meanwhile, Canadian Solar has acquired the rights to develop an 8MW photovoltaic facility in Gangwon Province, South Korea.

Construction of the project, which will be the Canadians first in Korea, will start in early 2019.

Image: Kyocera Corp