Top change for WPD in France
Gregoire Simon replaces Philippe Vignal as head of the French business unit
Gregoire Simon is the new head of WPD's French wind business unit taking over from Philippe Vignal.
Simon has been co-managing director in France since October 2016.
Vignal is leaving the company to “give a new direction to his career”, WPD said.
Simon said: “I am very pleased to continue WPD's adventure and support it in its next phase of growth.”
Vignal said: “The past 15 years have been a great adventure for me, and WPD has become a major player in the French wind industry.
“With 25 wind farms and a total installed capacity of nearly 350MW in France, WPD can now rely on a very solid portfolio of projects and more than encouraging prospects.”
Image: WPD