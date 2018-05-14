Top change for WPD in France

Gregoire Simon is the new head of WPD's French wind business unit taking over from Philippe Vignal.

Simon has been co-managing director in France since October 2016.

Simon said: “I am very pleased to continue WPD's adventure and support it in its next phase of growth.”

Vignal said: “The past 15 years have been a great adventure for me, and WPD has become a major player in the French wind industry.

“With 25 wind farms and a total installed capacity of nearly 350MW in France, WPD can now rely on a very solid portfolio of projects and more than encouraging prospects.”

Image: WPD