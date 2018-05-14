CWind covers TCP repairs

UK company CWind has secured a five-year cable repair agreement with Transmission Capital Partners (TCP), which is responsible for the grid links at six UK offshore wind farms.

TCP is the transmission owner (OFTO) at the 90MW Barrow, 172MW Gunfleet Sands, 250MW Ormonde, 180MW Robin Rigg, 250MW Lincs and 210MW Westermost Rough Offshore Transmission Owner (OFTO) projects.

The service will be supported by GMG's fleet of cable ships and crew transfer vessels including the ASV Pioneer (pictured), which is on permanent standby at CWind's offshore service hub in Blyth, UK.

According to CWind, the vessel can operate from the beach out to a depth of 50 metres, covering the majority of sites.

The framework agreement also gives TCP access to GMG's other assets if required for work in deeper waters.

CWind managing director Mike Daniel said: “Currently, the average time it takes to repair a power cable is 100 days.

"Utilising pre-engineered scenario plans we are able to work with OFTOs such as Transmission Capital to reduce operational downtime by up to 60% and improve speed of repair to just 40 days, which represents an entirely new level of service and reliability in the industry.”

Image: CWind