Japan jive for Siemens Gamesa

Tokyu Land Corporation orders 22 3.4-108 turbines for two sites in Hokkaido

15/05/2018

Siemens Gamesa has confirmed a deal with Japanese real estate company Tokyu Land Corporation to supply 22 turbines for two wind farms in the country.

Delivery of 3.4-108 machines has already commenced and the remaining hardware will arrive this year and next.

Nacelles and hubs are being made in Denmark. Blades are being manufactured in China as well as in Denmark.

The wind farms are located on the island of Hokkaido. Siemens Gamesa is also handling operations and maintenance for 20 years.

Asia Pacific onshore unit chief executive Alvaro Bilbao said the German-Spanish manufacturer is “strongly committed” to the Japanese market.

Image: Siemens Gamesa

