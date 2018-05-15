MHI Vestas tackles Taiwan storms

MHI Vestas will have its 9MW turbine platform 'typhoon ready' for the Taiwan offshore wind market in 2020.

The manufacturer said it is working with certification outfit DNV GL and customers to include input on the region's harsh weather conditions in the platform's design and development.

27 Oct 2017 MHI Vestas co-chief executive Lars Bondo Krogsgaard said: “From a technology point of view, we’re proud to announce that our 9MW turbine platform will be typhoon ready by 2020."

He added it would "put us in a leading position for the early projects in Taiwan and ensure that our turbine will be ready for the demanding Taiwanese site conditions”.

The company has also signed a memorandum of understanding with TECO and The Switch for the delivery of generator products.

Bondo Krogsgaard said: “Signing the MoU today with industrial leaders TECO and The Switch is a very important step for us in the rollout of our localisation plan.”

TECO chairman Sophia Chiu said: “Only via local assembly of wind turbines by system manufacturers in Taiwan can a local supply chain be established, leading to the localisation of related technology, manufacturing, and maintenance capabilities.

“Together with our partners, TECO will target not only Taiwan but also other global markets, including Japan, South Korea, south-east Asia and Asia-Pacific markets.”

Image: MHI Vestas