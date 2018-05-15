Articles Filter

German hangover knocks Nordex

Net earnings, sales slide but new order intake recovers in Q1

German hangover knocks Nordex image 15/05/2018

Net earnings (EBITDA) at Nordex more than halved in the first quarter of 2018 to €20m, from €51.1m in the year-ago period, due mainly to a low order intake in the company’s home market of Germany.

The manufacturer said its EBITDA margin stood at 4.1% for the three months of this year, compared with 7.9%, with sales at €488m, down from €648m.

Related Stories

Nordex installed 171 turbines in eight countries totalling 523MW, up from 416MW installed during Q1 2018, with Latin America accounting for around half of total capacity.

Sales increased in the company’s service division by 8% to €72.8m.

However, new orders for turbines rebounded in the three months to a shave over 1GW, up from 368MW, largely on the back of increased demand from Europe led by Turkey, France and Sweden.

The German company said Q1 was a “solid start” in line with expectations.

The manufacturer also said its balance sheet structure has “changed significantly” due to new accounting standards. Net debt now totals €152m compared with €60m at end-December 2017. 

Image: Nordex 

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.