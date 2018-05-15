German hangover knocks Nordex

Net earnings (EBITDA) at Nordex more than halved in the first quarter of 2018 to €20m, from €51.1m in the year-ago period, due mainly to a low order intake in the company’s home market of Germany.

The manufacturer said its EBITDA margin stood at 4.1% for the three months of this year, compared with 7.9%, with sales at €488m, down from €648m.

Sales increased in the company’s service division by 8% to €72.8m.

However, new orders for turbines rebounded in the three months to a shave over 1GW, up from 368MW, largely on the back of increased demand from Europe led by Turkey, France and Sweden.

The German company said Q1 was a “solid start” in line with expectations.

The manufacturer also said its balance sheet structure has “changed significantly” due to new accounting standards. Net debt now totals €152m compared with €60m at end-December 2017.

Image: Nordex