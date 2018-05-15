Senvion revenue slumps 35%

Senvion revenue fell to almost €256m in the first three months of the year, a 35% drop on the over €392m reported in 2017.

Onshore revenue was down 29% to €161.1m from more than €227.3m, mainly down to less business in Europe, the company said.

Related Stories Senvion takes onshore knock

15 Mar 2018

Wassenberg exits Senvion

30 Sep 2014 Offshore revenue in the quarter was zero, compared with over €90m in 2017, which included orders for the Nordsee 1 and Nordergrunde projects, it added.

The company's revenue from its service business increased to €85.2m, up from €72.6m in the first three months of last year.

Senvion blamed “typical seasonality ... coupled with the back-end loaded nature of the installation schedule this year” for the drop in revenue.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were less than €1m in the first quarter of 2018, down from more than €21m in the same period of 2017.

The order intake was up 37% year-on-year, to €484m, driven by new business in Australia and India in particular, it said. Senvion's total order book stood at €5.2bn at the end of the period.

Senvion chief executive Jurgen Geissinger said: “The first quarter is typically a soft quarter in our sector.

“However, we were able to show a very solid strong growth in order intake in the first three months of this year. It was our best first quarter in terms order intake since IPO.”

Image: Senvion