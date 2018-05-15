GWS crosses start line in Oz

Articles Filter

Global Wind Service (GWS) has installed the first of 37 Siemens Gamesa 3.6 DD turbines at the Badgingarra wind farm in Australia. 

Siemens Gamesa has contracted GWS for the combined crane and installation job at the 133.2MW project in Western Australia.

GWS technicians have been on site since March carrying out pre-installation work.

Badgingarra is owned by Australian energy company APA Group.

Image: APA Group

