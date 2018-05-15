Articles Filter

BayWa bolsters UK O&M

Becon Consultancy deal adds HV electrical, landscaping and civil groundworks

BayWa bolsters UK O&M image 15/05/2018

BayWa has acquired UK renewable energy service provider Becon Consultancy for an undisclosed price.

Becon Consultancy provides for HV maintenance and switching services, landscaping maintenance and civil groundworks.

BayWa managing director Oliver Niedhofer said: “The acquisition of Becon Consultancy is a natural progression for us and further strengthens our scope of services in the UK by adding specialist civil groundworks, high voltage electrical services and landscaping expertise.”

Becon Consultancy managing director Stuart Beattie said: “We're very pleased to join the BayWa group, which is a perfect fit for us. 

“With our expertise and services now combined, I believe our capabilities and service offering to the UK market are now unmatched.”

BayWa's service operations in the UK have also been accredited by the National Inspection Council for Electrical Installation Contracting.

The accreditation ensures that the highest standards of safety and professionalism are maintained across projects, BayW said. 

Image: BayWa

