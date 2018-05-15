TUV SUD tests Nordex giant

TUV SUD is to carry out the type certification of Nordex's N133/4.8 turbine.

The certifier will examine and assess the overall design and all key components of the N133/4.8 machine.

Completion of certification, market launch and serial production are expected to take place next year.

The 4.8MW turbine, which has a rotor diameter of 133 metres and hub heights of 78, 83 and 110 metres, is the most powerful machine in Nordex's portfolio.

TUV SUD wind turbine type certification project manager Jochen Stauber said: “Investors, project engineers and wind-farm managers worldwide rely on wind turbines certified according to international standards, given this, type certification is regarded as a prerequisite for tendering in international wind energy projects.”

Image: illustration of N133 turbine (Nordex)