Orsted files 2.4GW Hornsea 3

Orsted has filed a planning application with UK authorities for its up to 2.4GW Hornsea 3 wind farm.

The Danish developer is seeking consent for up to 300 turbines off east England in the North Sea, it is understood.

Hornsea 3 will feature up to six export cables that will hit landfall north east of Weybourne, Norfolk, before running 55km south onshore across an 80-metre wide cable corridor to the National Grid main substation at Norwich.

The Planning Inspectorate will make a decision by 11 June on whether to accept the application.

Orsted is currently building the 1.2GW Hornsea 1 and has a Contracts for Difference in place for the 1.4GW, which is due online between 2022 and 2024.

Image: Orsted