Articles Filter

Orsted files 2.4GW Hornsea 3

Danish developer seeks planning nod for up to 300 turbines off east England

Orsted files 2.4GW Hornsea 3 image 15/05/2018

Orsted has filed a planning application with UK authorities for its up to 2.4GW Hornsea 3 wind farm.

The Danish developer is seeking consent for up to 300 turbines off east England in the North Sea, it is understood.

Hornsea 3 will feature up to six export cables that will hit landfall north east of Weybourne, Norfolk, before running 55km south onshore across an 80-metre wide cable corridor to the National Grid main substation at Norwich.

The Planning Inspectorate will make a decision by 11 June on whether to accept the application.

Orsted is currently building the 1.2GW Hornsea 1 and has a Contracts for Difference in place for the 1.4GW, which is due online between 2022 and 2024.

Image: Orsted

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.