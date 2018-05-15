Azure tops 1GW PV in India

Indian renewables developer Azure Power has 1GW of installed solar capacity in its portfolio, following the completion of the 50M Ananthapuramu photovoltaic project in Andhra Pradesh.

Ananthapuramu covers 101 hectares and will supply electricity to Solar Energy Corp of India over 25 years, Azure said.

Azure Power founder and chief executive Inderpreet Wadhwa said: “We started with the vision of providing affordable solar power for generations and the mission to be the lowest cost power producer in the world.

“Through our collective efforts and support from our stakeholders, we have achieved this important milestone of 1000MWs operating through large-scale, mini/micro grid and rooftop solutions across the entire country.”

