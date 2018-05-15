CapDyn expands energy offering

Global asset manager Capital Dynamics has formed a dedicated energy infrastructure credit business based in New York.

Paul Colatrella has been appointed managing director to head up the new unit, effective immediately.

Colatrella will set up a team focussing on originating, structuring and building a portfolio of investments across energy infrastructure and power projects, including renewables.

He will report to managing director and head of Capital Dynamics’ energy infrastructure business John Breckenridge.

Breckenridge said: “The energy infrastructure credit business is a natural extension to our clean energy infrastructure business. This initiative enables us to provide both credit and equity offerings to our clients.”

Image: Free Images