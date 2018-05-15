Dutch on Nordsee Ost duty

Dutch outfit C-Ventus Offshore Wind Services has won a four-year contract from Innogy to carry out subsea works at the 295MW Nordsee Ost offshore wind farm in the German North Sea.

Under the terms of the deal, C-Ventus will conduct annual remote operated vehicle inspections, as well as remediation work when required.

C-Ventus managing director Hans Reinigert said: “We are extremely pleased to be awarded this contract as it is in line with our strategy to enter into long term arrangements directly with the operators of offshore wind farms, whereby we can provide not only the subsea services but the entire O&M scope, including performance of all ‘above waterline’ works and the supply of suitable crew transfer vessels.

“With the Netherlands and Belgium considered our home-bases and after setting up an office in the UK, our focus is very much on Germany and we are convinced that this contract will accelerate further growth in the German sector.”

Image: Nordsee Ost (Innogy)