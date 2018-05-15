Koreans fire Oz battery

Australian company Alinta Energy has teamed up with South Korean outfit Kokam on a 30MW battery storage project in the state of Western Australia.

The energy storage system features Kokam’s lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide battery technology and is being used to improve the performance of an 'islanded' HV network that supplies power to iron ore producers in the Pilbara region.

Kokam, in partnership with EPC contractor UGL, also served as the system integrator. ABB Australia supplied its PowerStore 'virtual generator' to manage the microgrid.

Alinta Energy chief executive Jeff Dimery said: “For the iron ore industry in the Pilbara, generating hundreds of thousands, if not millions of dollars’ worth of output an hour, a reliable energy supply is crucial.

“This battery will let us better handle peak demand periods, increase reliability for our customers and lower our emissions as a result.”

Image: Kokam