Belgian boost for Tesla

REstore has inaugurated an 18MW energy storage project in Belgium that is able to provide up to 32MW of grid services in tandem with demand response participants.

The Tesla battery system is supplying primary reserve frequency regulation to Belgian transmission system operator Elia.

23 Nov 2017 The €11m storage scheme located at the Terhills resort is pooled with a mix of demand response assets from industrial and commercial consumers.

REstore co-chief executive Jan-Willem Rombouts said: “This 18 MW battery is currently one of the largest batteries in Europe contributing to the primary operating reserve.

“What makes this battery project unique is its inclusion in a larger flexibility portfolio, which results into a 1.5x higher revenue stream for the battery, compared to the base-case where the battery is monetized on a standalone basis.”

Image: Tesla batteries (REstore)