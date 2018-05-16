Articles Filter

Statoil heralds Equinor dawn

Name change for Norwegian energy giant approved by shareholders 

Statoil shareholders have approved the board of directors' proposal to change the company's name to Equinor.

The articles of association have been amended to reflect the new Equinor name, the company said.

Board members proposed the new name in March.

‘Equi’ was described as the starting point for words such as equal, equality and equilibrium while ‘nor’ signals “a company proud of its Norwegian origin”.

