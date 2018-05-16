Petrofac engineers OFTO deal

Petrofac is to provide engineering services for grid assets owned by Transmission Capital Partners (TCP) at six offshore wind farms in the UK.

The five-year agreement will see Petrofac support future engineering requirements across all the export cables and substations owned by TCP.

22 Sep 2016 Petrofac said it has already been awarded two subsea engineering work scopes on the export cables connecting the 250MW Lincs and 180MW Robin Rigg offshore wind arms.

TCP is also the transmission owner at the 90MW Barrow, 172MW Gunfleet Sands, 250MW Ormonde and 210MW Westermost Rough projects.

Petrofac Engineering and Production Services vice president Usman Darr said: “This award reflects Petrofac’s growing position in the offshore wind market, where we continue to build our track record of delivering a strong, technically competent service for our clients.”

Image: TCP owns the transmission assets at the Westermost Rough project (Orsted)