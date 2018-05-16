Articles Filter

ERG completes France advance

Acquisitions from Impax could add over 750MW of capacity

ERG completes France advance image 16/05/2018

Italian outfit ERG Power Generation has completed the acquisition from Impax Asset Management of two wind farms totalling 26MW and the developer Epuron in France.

The transaction includes the 18MW Vallee de Torfou wind farm and the 8MW Melier project, while Epuron has a pipeline of projects at various stages of development totalling 750MW, ERG said.

The deal will see ERG reach 300MW of installed capacity in France by the end of the year. 

Law firm Orrick Rambaud Martel in Paris was legal advisor to Impax on the transaction. 

Image: Pexels

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.