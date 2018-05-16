ERG completes France advance

Italian outfit ERG Power Generation has completed the acquisition from Impax Asset Management of two wind farms totalling 26MW and the developer Epuron in France.

The transaction includes the 18MW Vallee de Torfou wind farm and the 8MW Melier project, while Epuron has a pipeline of projects at various stages of development totalling 750MW, ERG said.

The deal will see ERG reach 300MW of installed capacity in France by the end of the year.

Law firm Orrick Rambaud Martel in Paris was legal advisor to Impax on the transaction.

