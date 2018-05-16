Dutch book seabed survey support

The Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RVO) has hired a team including Dutch consultancy Blix to provide soil survey support for the Hollandse Kust West offshore wind farm zone.

Blix will work with Reynolds International, Wind Support, RPS, Periplus and Marine Geological Advice to manage the geophysical and geotechnical surveys and the morphodynamical study.

The work will also cover quality checks of the soil investigations.

The survey results will form part of an information package for developers on soil, water and wind conditions in the zone in preparation for the offshore tender.

RVO project manager Matte Brijder said: “We are glad that Blix supports us again. They put together a balanced team of experts for the soil investigations of Hollandse Kust West.”

Image: reNEWS