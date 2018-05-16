Vestas stars at Swedish mega-farm

Vestas is partnering with Vattenfall and Danish pension fund PKA to build the 353MW Blakliden/Fabodberget wind farm in Sweden.

Construction of the €350m project, which will feature 84 Vestas V136-4.2MW machines, is underway in Asele and Lycksele municipalities.

Vestas has taken a 40% share in the project, with PKA and Vattenfall each holding 30%.

Electricity from Blakliden/Fabodberget will be sold to Norsk Hydro under a 20-year agreement, subject to project financing being in place.

The Blakliden part of the wind farm will comprise 50 turbines in Asele, with Fabodberget featuring 34 turbines in Asele and Lycksele.

Vestas will also provide a 25-year active output management service contract for the project.

Vestas president and chief executive Anders Runevad said: “With our partners on this project, I believe we have shown our ability to tailor the right solutions and, in doing so, advance our business according to our strategy.”

The investment is PKA's first in onshore wind and chief executive Peter Damgaard said: “For us it is good business and common sense, and we therefore don't expect this to be our last investment in onshore wind.”

Vattenfall wind business head Gunnar Groebler said: “The development of Blakliden/Fäbodberget profited a lot from the good collaboration with our partners, the turbine supplier Vestas and the local communities and stakeholders.”

Image: Vestas