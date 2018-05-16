Spaniards plot tower revolution

Spanish outfit Global Energy Services (GES) is working with compatriot company Nabrawind on a prototype self-erecting tower system for wind turbines.

GES was involved in the first assembly tests and is now leading the erection of the 160-metre prototype at Eslava in Spain.

The companies said the new system avoids the need for cranes and so could reduce the cost of tower installation.

GES installation business unit director Alberto de Alfonso said: “We really think that Nabrawind’s design can revolutionise the wind turbine assembly process.

“This collaboration in such a milestone for the turbine installation sector is very exciting for the whole team.”

Image: Nabrawind and Global Energy Services