Floatgen finds its home

2MW floating turbine installed at test site 20km off French coast 

Floatgen finds its home image 16/05/2018

Ideol has installed its 2MW Floatgen floating offshore wind turbine off the Atlantic coast of France.

The project, which comprises a Vestas V80 turbine and floating foundation, was towed to the SEM-REV test site 20km off Le Croisic before been hooked up to the mooring lines by Jifmar.

Floatgen will be connected to its export cable and the French power grid shortly following a series of tests, Ideol said.

The company added that the turbine has already shown “excellent seakeeping performance” during severe weather – five-metre waves and 15-metre-a-second winds – following installation.  

Image: Ideol BYTP Centrale Nantes

